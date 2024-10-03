OECD area’s yearly inflation eases to 4.7 percent in August

(MENAFN) In August, the annual inflation rate in the region of the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) decreased to 4.7 percent, down from 5.4 percent in July. This decline was significantly influenced by a nearly 10-percentage-point drop in Türkiye's inflation rate, although it still remained above 50 percent. The OECD highlighted this reduction in its press release on Thursday, noting that 24 out of 38 OECD countries experienced declines in their inflation rates during this period.



The report indicated that inflation increased in nine OECD countries while remaining stable or broadly stable in five others. This uneven performance across member nations reflects varying economic conditions and responses to inflationary pressures. Energy inflation, in particular, saw a notable decline, dropping to minus 0.1 percent in August, a significant shift from 3.3 percent in July, suggesting a cooling in energy price inflation across the board.



In the G7 nations, year-on-year inflation also eased to 2.4 percent in August, compared to 2.7 percent in July, primarily due to softer energy prices. This trend underscores the impact of fluctuating energy costs on overall inflation metrics within these economies. Meanwhile, in the euro area, annual inflation fell to 2.2 percent in August from 2.6 percent in July, indicating a similar downward trajectory in consumer price growth.



The G20 group of nations reported a decline in annual inflation as well, with rates dropping to 6.3 percent in August from 6.8 percent in July. These figures reflect a broader trend of moderating inflation rates across major global economies, influenced by a variety of factors including energy prices and economic policies aimed at stabilizing consumer costs.

