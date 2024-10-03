Prime Minister Receives French President's Envoy To Lebanon

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today HE Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French President's Envoy to Lebanon, who is currently visiting the country. During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries, discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and ways to de-escalate, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

