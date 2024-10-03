ANKA III Performs Demonstration Flight With HÜRJET And HÜRKUŞ

ANKA III Performs Demonstration Flight With HÜRJET And HÜRKUŞ
10/3/2024
The Aviation, Space and Technology Festival (TEKNOFEST),
organized at Adana Airport under the main coordination of the
Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) and the Ministry
of Industry and Technology, continues with its second day of
events.
The unmanned combat aircraft ANKA III broke new ground at
TEKNOFEST Adana. Developed by TUSAŞ, ANKA III performed its first
demonstration flight.
ANKA-III, HÜRJET and HÜRKUŞ performed formation flights for the
first time.
Following the flight, HÜRJET and HÜRKUŞ performed a
demonstration flight and enchanted the audience.
