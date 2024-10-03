عربي


ANKA III Performs Demonstration Flight With HÜRJET And HÜRKUŞ

10/3/2024 6:12:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

The Aviation, Space, and technology Festival (TEKNOFEST), organized at Adana Airport under the main coordination of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) and the Ministry of industry and Technology, continues with its second day of events.

The unmanned combat aircraft ANKA III broke new ground at TEKNOFEST Adana. Developed by TUSAŞ, ANKA III performed its first demonstration flight.

ANKA-III, HÜRJET and HÜRKUŞ performed formation flights for the first time.

Following the flight, HÜRJET and HÜRKUŞ performed a demonstration flight and enchanted the audience.

AzerNews

