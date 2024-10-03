Sri Lanka officially bans its citizens from traveling to Israel

(MENAFN) In light of escalating tensions in the Middle East, Sri Lanka has officially prohibited its citizens from traveling to Israel. This decision follows recent ground operations by Israel in Lebanon, which have raised concerns about the safety of individuals in the region. The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) issued a statement advising citizens with plans to visit Israel to “temporarily” suspend their arrangements due to the ongoing conflict.



Gamini Senarath Yapa, the Additional General Manager for International Affairs at SLBFE, emphasized the importance of vigilance among Sri Lankans regarding the rapidly changing situation. He urged nationals to remain aware of developments and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.



Currently, there are approximately 35,000 Sri Lankans working in Israel, with 6,700 migrants having entered the country this year under bilateral agreements. The majority of these individuals are employed in the construction and agricultural sectors, while around 5,000 are involved in caregiving services. Despite the regional unrest, there have been no reported incidents affecting Sri Lankans in Israel so far.



Additionally, it’s worth noting that around 7,600 Sri Lankans are employed in Lebanon, highlighting the significant presence of Sri Lankan nationals in the broader Middle Eastern workforce. As the situation develops, Sri Lankan authorities continue to monitor the safety of their citizens abroad and are urging them to exercise caution in their travels.

