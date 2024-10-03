US announces Israel prohibiting UN director not ‘productive’

(MENAFN) The United States has expressed its disapproval of Israel's recent decision to declare UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "persona non grata," effectively banning him from entering the country. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated on Wednesday that such a move is not "productive," emphasizing the importance of Israel maintaining open channels of communication with the United Nations.



Miller's remarks came in response to a question regarding Israel's declaration, which was prompted by Guterres's call for an urgent de-escalation in the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The Israeli government, led by Foreign Minister Israel Katz, justified the ban by asserting that Guterres failed to "unequivocally condemn" Iran for its missile attack on Israel earlier that week.



Following the missile strikes, Guterres had condemned the widening conflict in the Middle East, urging for an immediate cease-fire and expressing concern over the ongoing escalation. His statements emphasized the need to address the cycle of violence that has engulfed the region.



The U.S. government's critique highlights its stance on the importance of diplomatic engagement and dialogue in addressing international conflicts. By labeling Israel's decision as counterproductive, Washington underscores the potential implications such actions may have on Israel's global standing and its relationships with other nations, particularly in the context of the ongoing crisis in the region.

