UN director condemns Iran following Israeli barbarity

(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the recent missile attack on Israel by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), following significant criticism from Israel for his initial silence on the issue. The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, was framed by Iran as retaliation for the Israeli killings of leaders from Hamas and Hezbollah.



In a statement to the United Nations Security Council, Guterres reiterated his strong condemnation of the missile strikes, similar to his earlier denunciation of an Iranian attack in April. He emphasized the urgent need to halt the escalating cycle of violence that has characterized the region, calling for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life. "It is high time to stop the sickening cycle of escalation after escalation," he stated, highlighting the urgency of the situation.



Guterres's remarks came in response to criticism from Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who accused the UN chief of failing to unequivocally denounce Iran's actions and of neglecting to address the atrocities committed by Hamas during the October 7 attacks. Katz described Guterres as "a stain on the history of the United Nations," alleging that he supports groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran.



The ongoing tensions highlight the complexities of the geopolitical landscape in the region, where the United Nation’s role and responses are increasingly scrutinized amid calls for accountability and peace. Guterres's dual condemnation of both Israel and Hezbollah for their cross-border hostilities further illustrates the challenging dynamics the United Nations faces in mediating such conflicts.

MENAFN03102024000045015687ID1108742725