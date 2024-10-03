Andrew Matthews Announces Exciting Update To“Being A Happy Teen”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Being A Happy Teen Cover

TRINITY BEACH, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seashell Publishers is thrilled to announce that Andrew Matthews, the internationally acclaimed author and speaker , is updating his beloved ,“Being a Happy Teen.” This new edition will incorporate fresh insights and practical wisdom tailored for today's online-savvy teenagers.About“Being a Happy Teen”: Originally published in 2001,“Being a Happy Teen” has been a guiding light for adolescents navigating the complexities of teenage life. The book addresses common teenage concerns such as self-doubt, handling bullies, making friends, achieving goals, and dealing with parents. Featuring 80 of Andrew Matthews' warm and funny cartoons, the book has sold over half a million copies worldwide.Key Topics Covered:.Am I normal?.Why does life hurt?.Cyberbullying.Parents and Friends.Happiness and the Laws of LifeExciting Updates: To ensure the book remains relevant and impactful, Andrew Matthews is consulting with psychologists and veteran educators. This collaboration addresses the challenges faced by today's teenagers in the digital age. The updated edition will offer new strategies for managing online interactions, mental health, and building resilience in a fast-paced world.Andrew Matthews' Impact: Andrew Matthews' books have sold over 8 million copies and have been translated into 48 languages. His engaging presentations, complete with hand-drawn cartoons, make his messages memorable. Matthews' gentle, common-sense philosophy resonates with readers of all ages, making his books accessible and impactful.Connect and Collaborate: Andrew Matthews invites educators, psychologists, and readers to connect and collaborate on this exciting project. Follow him on social media for updates, inspiration, and opportunities to contribute to the new edition of“Being a Happy Teen.”.Website: andrewmatthews.Facebook: @AndrewMatthewsAuthor.Instagram: @andrewmatthews.TitTok: @andrewmatthewsauthor.Twitter: @followandrew.YouTube: @AndrewMatthewsAuthorConclusion: Stay tuned for the release of the updated“Being a Happy Teen,” a book that continues to empower and inspire teenagers around the world. Let's work together to create a brighter, happier future for our youth.

