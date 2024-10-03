Claudia Sheinbaum takes office as first female leader in Mexico

(MENAFN) Claudia Sheinbaum was officially sworn in as Mexico’s first female president on Tuesday, marking a historic moment as she embarks on her six-year term. During her inauguration, Sheinbaum emphasized the significance of her victory, noting that it comes 70 years after women in Mexico won the right to vote. Speaking to a crowd gathered in the capital's main square, she declared, “I don't arrive alone” but with “all the women of Mexico,” and firmly stated her commitment to combat racism, classism, and machismo in society.



The inauguration drew thousands of supporters and loyalists from the Morena party, highlighting the strong backing Sheinbaum has among her constituents. Sheinbaum succeeds outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a key ally from the Morena party, and has pledged to build upon his efforts aimed at improving the lives of the country’s poorest citizens. In her inaugural address, she identified herself as a mother, grandmother, scientist, and woman of faith, affirming her role as the constitutional president of the United Mexican States. "I will not let you down. I call on you to continue making history,” she urged her supporters.



In outlining her administration's goals, Sheinbaum promised to raise the minimum wage, enhance pensions, and gradually reduce the working week from 48 to 40 hours. She expressed a commitment to strengthening economic integration in North America through the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) Agreement and emphasized the importance of exploiting nearshoring opportunities to bolster the economy. On the front of human rights, Sheinbaum vowed to respect sexual and cultural diversity, aiming to create more opportunities for women in Mexico.



Sheinbaum achieved a landslide victory in the June elections, securing nearly 60 percent of the vote as the former governor of Mexico City. With the Morena party holding a significant majority in both houses of Congress, she is poised to wield unprecedented political power. Sheinbaum is expected to continue the political project initiated by Lopez Obrador, who leaves office with high approval ratings—some polls indicating support as high as 70 percent. In her closing remarks, she pledged to dedicate her knowledge, strength, and life to serving the people and the homeland, expressing confidence in the collective ability to build a Mexico that is increasingly prosperous, free, democratic, sovereign, and just.

MENAFN03102024000045015839ID1108742646