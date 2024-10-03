Overnight Israeli airstrike on central Beirut kills 6, injures 7

(MENAFN) In an overnight Israeli on an apartment in the Bachoura area of central Beirut, at least six people were killed and seven others injured, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The airstrike caused significant damage to nearby buildings and vehicles in the area, highlighting the destructive impact of the attack.



In addition to the strike in Bachoura, the Israeli military conducted multiple across neighborhoods in a southern suburb of Beirut, resulting in a large plume of smoke rising from the targeted locations. Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that, by dawn on Thursday, Israeli forces had carried out a total of 17 airstrikes on Beirut and its surrounding areas.



Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee confirmed the execution of "targeted" strikes in Beirut but did not provide further specifics. Reports also indicated that additional airstrikes were conducted on southern Lebanese villages and towns, reflecting the scale of the military operations.



Since September 23, Israel has intensified its airstrikes on what it identifies as Hezbollah targets throughout Lebanon, leading to more than 1,100 casualties and over 3,000 injuries, as reported by the Lebanese Health Ministry. The ongoing violence has contributed to heightened tensions in the region, particularly following the escalation of conflict in Gaza, which has claimed nearly 41,700 lives, primarily among women and children, since the onset of hostilities initiated by the Palestinian group Hamas last October. The international community has expressed concerns that these Israeli attacks in Lebanon could further escalate the Gaza conflict into a larger regional war.

