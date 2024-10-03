Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Assessment 2023-2024 And Forecast To 2034: Syneron Medical, Mentor Worldwide, And Erchonia Corporation Dominate

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liposuction Surgery Devices by Product Type, Technology, End-user, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liposuction surgery devices market accounted for USD 1.39 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 5.41 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 13.14% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The growing number of skilled professionals, improved safety and efficacy of liposuction procedures, technological advancements in liposuction devices, and rising demand for minimally invasive and cosmetic procedures will propel the market's expansion.



The emphasis on developing a sculpted physique is increasing as societal norms change. This results in a rise in the demand for aesthetic procedures that assist people achieve their ideal body image, such as liposuction. One important factor is the advancement of less invasive liposuction devices that have better safety features and efficacy than conventional techniques. For instance, in 2023, Cynosure purchased the PrecisiaTM skin tightening device, which may be utilized in addition to liposuction to enhance appearance.

By product type, the portable liposuction surgery devices segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global liposuction surgery devices market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements, and the convenience of use in various settings. For instance, the FDA approved Erchonia Corporation's Emerald device for deeper tissue treatments in 2022. This emphasizes their emphasis on cutting-edge technology in the field of aesthetics.

By technology, the laser-assisted liposuction (LAL) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global liposuction surgery devices market in 2023 owing to the enhanced precision, reduced recovery time, and increased efficacy of the procedure. For instance, Sciton, Inc.'s MOXiTM diode laser system was approved by the FDA in 2022 for a number of uses, including lipolysis. Additionally, the ultrasound-assisted liposuction (UAL) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the improved fat removal efficiency, reduced tissue trauma, and growing patient preference for advanced liposuction technologies.

By end-user, the cosmetic surgical centers segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global liposuction surgery devices market in 2023 owing to the specialized expertise, high patient volume, and comprehensive range of cosmetic procedures offered. For instance, InMode Ltd. gained FDA authorization in 2023 for their BodyFXTM device, which can be used in addition to liposuction operations for body shaping. Additionally, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for outpatient procedures, cost-effectiveness, and convenience for patients.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income, and increasing demand for cosmetic procedures. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of cosmetic procedures, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing disposable income levels. For instance, in 2023 Zimmer MedizinSysteme expanded its offering in craniofacial and facial cosmetic surgery with the acquisition of CMF SurgicalTM.

Syneron Medical Ltd.



Mentor Worldwide LLC (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)



Erchonia Corporation



Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH



Wells Johnson Company



Human Med AG



