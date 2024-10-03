Elsevier And Times Higher Education Agree New Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Times Higher Education will continue to leverage Elsevier's trusted high-quality data and analytics

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elsevier , a global leader in scientific information and analytics, and Times Higher Education (THE) , the provider of insights that evaluate university excellence in every continent across the world, today announced a new multi-year partnership.THE will continue to use data and strategic insights from Elsevier's world-leading Scopus and SciVal ( ) platforms to power its global portfolio of university rankings, including its flagship World University Rankings (world-university-rankings/2024/world-ranking ), Regional and Subject Rankings, Impact Rankings (impactrankings ) and the upcoming Interdisciplinary Science Rankings (news/the-and-schmidt-work-towards-interdisciplinary-science-ranking ). Scopus will be the exclusive source of bibliometric data for these rankings, THE will also leverage Elsevier's expertise and SciVal's analytics to develop its research performance metrics. The new agreement extends the partnership, which began in 2014, through to 2030.THE World University Rankings focus on the research mission of universities. Developed in close collaboration with leading universities over the past two decades, the rankings methodology reflects what defines a world-class university. Staff are surveyed to share their experiences and these results are combined with bibliometrics and institutional data.THE Impact Rankings identify and celebrate universities that excel across multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By excelling in a variety of SDGs, these universities showcase their commitment to addressing the world's most pressing challenges, including environmental sustainability, social inclusion, economic growth and partnerships.Duncan Ross, Chief Data Officer, Times Higher Education, said:“Times Higher Education has gone from covering 200 universities in our World University Rankings when we started in 2004 to over 2,800 today. This new agreement is very much in line with our shared goal of supporting universities and helping them demonstrate the impact of their work. Elsevier is an ideal partner to work with, and our combined expertise in analytics extends the insights of Scopus and SciVal into a deeper understanding of the research environment.”Judy Verses, President Academic & Government, Elsevier, said:“The Times Higher Education university rankings provide higher education leaders with invaluable insights to guide them when making strategic and investment decisions, and give students vital information to inform their educational choices. THE and Elsevier are aligned in our commitment to help universities demonstrate the transformative impact they have on society.”Scopus is the world's largest abstract and citation database of peer-reviewed academic literature from over 7,000 publishers worldwide, with 2.4 billion citations, including over 19.6 million author profiles. SciVal provides strategic insights to help visualize an organization's research performance, benchmark it against peers, and identify emerging research trends.The breadth of this trusted data and analytics enables THE to analyse research activity from a greater number of institutions worldwide.###About Times Higher EducationEmpowering higher education by combining data and expertise within a global platform, Times Higher Education helps universities deliver transformative impact for people, places and the planet. We connect the world's higher education community, facilitate the flow of ideas and talent, and help academics and students fulfil their potential. We are proud to support universities, and believe that together we will build a better, more sustainable future.For more information visit Times Higher Education or find us on X: @timeshighered @THEworldunirank or LinkedIn ( ).About ElsevierAs a global leader in scientific information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making with innovative solutions based on trusted, evidence-based content and advanced AI-enabled digital technologies.We have supported the work of our research and healthcare communities for more than 140 years. Our 9,500 employees around the world, including 2,500 technologists, are dedicated to supporting researchers, librarians, academic leaders, funders, governments, R&D-intensive companies, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators in their critical work. Our 2,900 scientific journals and iconic reference books include the foremost titles in their fields, including Cell Press, The Lancet and Gray's Anatomy.Together with the Elsevier Foundation ( ), we work in partnership with the communities we serve to advance inclusion and diversity (about/inclusion-diversity-and-equity ) in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.Elsevier is part of RELX ( ), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information on our work, digital solutions and content, visit .Media contactsElsevierDavid Tucker+44 (0)7920 536 160...

