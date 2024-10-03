Peru Extends Emergency in Jungle to Fight Shining Path

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Peruvian has extended emergency measures in the northeastern jungle region for 60 days.



This decision aims to combat remaining factions of the Shining Path , an armed group deemed hostile. The decree affects 29 districts and two towns in the Apurímac, Ene, and Mantaro River Valley.



The official gazette "El Peruano" published the Supreme Decree on October 1st. It will be in effect from October 3rd to December 1st.



This extension suspends certain constitutional rights in the affected areas. These include the inviolability of domicile and freedom of movement within Peruvian territory.







Additionally, the decree restricts freedom of assembly and personal security. The Peruvian administration has tasked the Armed Forces with maintaining internal order during this period.



The government asserts that the military's actions will adhere to international humanitarian law and human rights standards.



The decree justifies the extension by stating that actors in the zone qualify as a hostile group. Peru defines a "hostile group" as multiple individuals capable of confronting the state.



These groups use firearms and participate in or collaborate with hostilities against the government.



This emergency declaration reflects ongoing security challenges in the region. The Shining Path, though diminished, continues to pose a threat to stability.



The government's approach combines military action with legal measures to address the situation. The extension of these measures highlights the complex nature of Peru's internal security landscape.



It demonstrates the government's commitment to maintaining order in remote areas. The situation will likely require continued attention and resources in the coming months.



