3Rd Meeting Of Ukraine-Azerbaijan Business Council Held In Baku

Akbar Novruz

The 3rd meeting of the Ukraine-Azerbaijan Business Council took place in Baku, co-organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SBA) and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Azernews reports.

The event brought together officials, Ukrainian business representatives, and local entrepreneurs. During the meeting, Deputy of Rovnag Abdullayev and Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Gusev discussed the economic and trade relations between the two countries, highlighting opportunities for business cooperation.

Speakers such as KOBIA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce President Gennady Chizhikov, and AZPROMO Deputy Executive Director Zohrab Gadirov provided insights on trade and investment support for businesses in Azerbaijan, emphasizing collaboration prospects within the framework of the Business Council.

The event concluded with B2B meetings between the businessmen in attendance.