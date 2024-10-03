عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
3Rd Meeting Of Ukraine-Azerbaijan Business Council Held In Baku

3Rd Meeting Of Ukraine-Azerbaijan Business Council Held In Baku


10/3/2024 3:08:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The 3rd meeting of the Ukraine-Azerbaijan Business Council took place in Baku, co-organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SBA) and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Azernews reports.

The event brought together officials, Ukrainian business representatives, and local entrepreneurs. During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Economy Rovnag Abdullayev and Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Gusev discussed the economic and trade relations between the two countries, highlighting opportunities for business cooperation.

Speakers such as KOBIA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce President Gennady Chizhikov, and AZPROMO Deputy Executive Director Zohrab Gadirov provided insights on trade and investment support for businesses in Azerbaijan, emphasizing collaboration prospects within the framework of the Business Council.

The event concluded with B2B meetings between the businessmen in attendance.

MENAFN03102024000195011045ID1108742039


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search