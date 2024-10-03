3Rd Meeting Of Ukraine-Azerbaijan Business Council Held In Baku
10/3/2024 3:08:54 AM
The 3rd meeting of the Ukraine-Azerbaijan Business Council took
place in Baku, co-organized by the Small and Medium Business
Development Agency (SBA) and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and
Industry, Azernews reports.
The event brought together officials, Ukrainian business
representatives, and local entrepreneurs. During the meeting,
Deputy Minister of Economy Rovnag Abdullayev and Ukraine's
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Gusev discussed the economic and
trade relations between the two countries, highlighting
opportunities for business cooperation.
Speakers such as KOBIA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, Ukrainian
Chamber of Commerce President Gennady Chizhikov, and AZPROMO Deputy
Executive Director Zohrab Gadirov provided insights on trade and
investment support for businesses in Azerbaijan, emphasizing
collaboration prospects within the framework of the Business
Council.
The event concluded with B2B meetings between the businessmen in
attendance.
