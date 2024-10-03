Announcing Pathfinders By Maialearning: Guiding K-5 Students Towards Thriving Futures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Pathfinders is a new K-5 solution designed to spark students' curiosity and ambition while guiding them towards successful futures in college and careers.

- Satish Mirle, CEO of MaiaLearningCUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MaiaLearning is excited to announce the launch of Pathfinders, a new K-5 solution designed to spark students' curiosity and ambition while guiding them towards successful futures in college and careers.Designed by award-winning counselors, Pathfinders offers a unique approach to learning through play. With fully immersive games and lessons tailored for specific grade bands, students can explore different pathways and learn about the world of work and postsecondary options in a fun and engaging way. This product supports the American School Counselor Association's (ASCA) position that outlines best practices in career education, beginning as early as kindergarten, setting the stage for students to explore their future options and succeed in postsecondary education.ASCA also emphasizes that hands-on activities connecting classroom learning to real-world applications significantly boost students' engagement and motivation in school (ASCA, 2023). MaiaLearning Pathfinders is the perfect interactive tool to spark students' curiosity and ambition and set them on the path to success."Pathfinders empowers students to discover their interests and skills while having fun," said Satish Mirle, CEO of MaiaLearning.“We believe that early career exploration can be viewed as an aspect of social and emotional learning because when students begin to picture themselves as something more than a 'student'-someone with value in the community-they see how school is preparation for the life they want to live. Early career education breaks down the barriers that some students face when seeing school as preparation for life after graduation. Some students get that naturally in their communities, but others don't. Early career exploration tools that can be used in schools help to level the playing field. Whether students prefer self-guided exploration or classroom instruction, Pathfinders meets their needs and provides a comprehensive platform for learning and growth."One of Pathfinders' critical features is its reporting and visibility of student work. Students' work follows them each year through the platform, allowing teachers and counselors to track completion, interests, and more at school and district levels. Additionally, Pathfinders is aligned with respected counseling standards, making it easy for educators to track the standards delivered through this K-5 feature.Pathfinders has been piloted by students and counselors, and input and feedback have been incorporated into the program's design. Students are encouraged to earn stars while learning and playing, making the experience both educational and rewarding.Educators interested in learning more about Pathfinders can request a demo on the MaiaLearning website.For more information about Pathfinders and MaiaLearning, please visit our K-5 Page or contact ....

Sarah Wheeler

MaiaLearning, Inc.

...

Pathfinders by MaiaLearning

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.