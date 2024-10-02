Muttaqi Off To Russia To Attend Moscow Huddle

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation headed by the acting Foreign Amir Khan Muttaqi has left Kabul for Moscow to participate in the sixth round of Moscow Format meeting, a statement said on Wednesday.

Muttaqi is expected to meet Russian Federation Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on October 4th and discuss bilateral relationship.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov met Muttaqi in Kabul and extended invitation for participation in the sixth format of Moscow meeting.

