Awqaf's Expo Wins Praise From Visitors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An highlighting the distinctiveness and the significance of the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH) by the of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has won praise from visitors.

Being held at Awqaf's women's activities division office at Al Waab until October 10, the educational is organised by the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance.

More than 200 students and visitors from Awqaf's Al Noor Qura'n Centre, Al Sailiya Sports Club, Al Arabi Sports Club, Al Wakrah Sports Club, Qatar Sports Club, Al Sadd Sports Club, Barzan Youth Centre, Doha Youth Centre, Semaisma Youth Centre and Al Dhaayen Youth Centre visited the expo.

The exhibition includes a large number of pictures, brief educational and illustrative tools about the Prophet's (PBUH) biography, illustrative maps and the most prominent Hadiths that contain advice for the individual and society. It aims to introduce school students, clubs, youth centres and the public to the Sunnah and its role in the life of a Muslim in addition to arousing feelings of love for the Prophet (PBUH) and instilling meanings of glorification of the Prophet (PBUH). The exhibition is open to the public, school students, clubs and youth centres on Thursdays from 4pm-8pm.

