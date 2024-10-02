Brazilian Auto Industry Dips 4.3% In August After Strong Growth
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian automotive industry faced a 4.3% decrease in production during August compared to the previous month. This decline follows a substantial 16% growth accumulated in June and July.
André Macedo, the research manager at the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE ), attributes this result to a high comparison base.
Automotive production contributes 7% to the overall industrial production calculation. The industry comprises 25 industrial branches in total.
Macedo explains that the automotive sector had experienced two consecutive months of double-digit positive growth. He views the August decline as a partial reversal of recent gains rather than a trend shift.
Compared to August 2023, the sector recorded a 12.6% increase. The year 2024 shows cumulative growth of 8.8% up to August.
Over the past 12 months, the sector has seen a 1.3% rise. Macedo highlighted the negative influence of automobiles and light commercial vehicles on the August decline.
The Monthly Industrial Survey - Physical Production (PIM-PF) conducted by IBGE provides these insights. Despite the recent dip, the automotive industry maintains a positive trajectory when viewed over a longer period.
In short, this data underscores the sector's resilience and its significant role in Brazil's industrial landscape.
