Anchin Adds To Leadership With New Executive Committee Appointment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin , a leading New York-based accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to welcome Chris Noble to its Executive Committee, effective October 1, 2024. This addition underscores Anchin's unwavering commitment to supporting its clients. Chris, who has grown within the firm during his twenty-plus years at Anchin, will support the firm's commitment to quality and growth.

With a steadfast focus on excellence, Chris embodies the values of Anchin, ensuring that clients receive the highest standard of support and care.

"The addition of Chris to the executive committee will assist the Firm in sustaining its commitment to providing exceptional client service while fostering a positive employee experience and firmwide culture," said Russell B. Shinsky, Managing Partner at Anchin. "His contributions will continue to enhance our operations, benefiting our clients, partners, and staff. We are eager to see what the future holds for Chris and Anchin."

Chris Noble , CPA, CGMA , is an Accounting and Advisory Partner at Anchin. He is the leader of the Technology and Professional Services Group providing accounting, business, and tax strategies to entrepreneurial, venture capital, and private equity-backed businesses ranging from start-ups to growing and established companies.

Recognized as a top industry leader, Chris has contributed articles to various industry outlets, such as CFO Outlook, Long Island Business News, and Crain's New York. He also plays a vital role on Anchin's CARE Committee, which coordinates the firm's charitable and recreational initiatives.

About Anchin

Anchin

is a leading accounting, tax, and advisory firm specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives confidently. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement and commitment to employee success and happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of over 500, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance , financial reporting , tax ,

and advisory

services, including tax strategies and compliance;

tax credits and incentives;

state and local and international tax strategies; family office services, management, and succession advisory;

growth, transition, and exit strategies;

transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services;

and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York , Boca Raton, Florida , and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries globally. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at .

For further information:

Frank Vitale

212.863.1433

[email protected]

SOURCE Anchin

