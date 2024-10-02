5-Day Youth-Themed Design Exhibition Opens In Prague
Date
10/2/2024 3:09:39 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Starting today, the largest design exhibition in Central Europe,
Designblock, opens its doors in the Czech capital,
Azernews reports.
The exhibition stands will be located in the building of the
Prague Castle Manege, as well as in the Prague Museum and the Art
and Industrial Museum. The theme of the 26th Designblock 2024
exhibition is youth and everything related to youth issues.
Visitors will get acquainted with the works of more than 200
design artists, studios and brands. The exhibition program also
includes presentations of experimental projects, shows, lectures
and discussions.
Recall that last year the exhibition was visited by more than
40,000 people. This year it will last until October 6, and is
expected to break last year's record for the number of
visitors.
MENAFN02102024000195011045ID1108740811
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.