Two Wounded As Russian Army Attacks Car In Kherson With Drone
10/2/2024 3:09:17 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked a car with a drone in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district on Wednesday, wounding two people.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to the post, two men, aged 28 and 24, were injured after an explosive was dropped on the vehicle. The men suffered blast injuries and concussion.
The victims were hospitalized.
