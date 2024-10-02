Two Wounded As Russian Army Attacks Car In Kherson With Drone

According to the post, two men, aged 28 and 24, were after an explosive was dropped on the vehicle. The men suffered blast injuries and concussion.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.