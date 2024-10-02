HII's Mission Technologies Division Unveils Advanced Materials And Coatings Lab In Illinois To Propel Future Space Exploration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILLOWBROOK, Ill., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII's (NYSE: HII) Mission Technologies division opened its new Advanced Materials and Coatings Lab (AMCL) facility in Willowbrook, Illinois. This state-of-the-art lab is dedicated to developing and cutting-edge thermal space coatings for the aerospace industry, and commercial space programs, and commercial satellite providers.



The new AMCL will build upon HII's six-decade legacy of innovation in supporting NASA space programs, the U.S. Department of Defense and other key partners in the space sector. Since 1961, the AMCL has been at the forefront of developing advanced coatings to protect spacecraft and satellites from the harsh conditions of space, including solar flares, radiation and extreme temperatures.

The AMCL is designed to enhance HII's pioneering technology for interplanetary and manned missions to the International Space Station (ISS) by creating specialized coatings technologies that meet the evolving needs of modern spacecraft, space systems and components. The new facility will also enable the team to expand their specialty coating research and manufacturing into other DOD applications and solutions.









“Our new AMCL represents a significant investment in the future of aerospace technology,” said Grant Hagen, president of Mission Technologies' Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space business group.“This facility will allow us to push the boundaries of innovation, continuing our work in developing unique coating materials that protect aerospace structures and NASA astronauts from the challenging space environment.”

The new lab is equipped with the latest chemical laboratory technology, including large-scale solution preparation equipment, high-temperature furnaces and advanced powder processing machinery. These tools will enable HII's engineers, chemists and technicians to continue developing coatings that are precisely engineered for specific applications in space and other challenging environments.

“We are incredibly proud of the expertise and dedication of our team,” said Jeff Showalter, vice president of operations for Mission Technologies' Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space business group and manager of the AMCL.“Every coating we develop is a testament to their skill and commitment to excellence, ensuring that every spacecraft we touch is protected and ready to face the challenges of space.

“We look forward to welcoming our partners and clients to our new facility and demonstrating how our enhanced capabilities will benefit the future of space exploration and defense,” he said.

The opening of this new facility - which replaces the AMCL facility previously located in downtown Chicago - underscores HII's commitment to advancing the science of space coatings and supporting the nation's most ambitious space endeavors.

The 13,250-square-foot space features dedicated laboratories for specialized tasks, enabling the AMCL experts to focus solely on research and development without constraints.

Advanced Materials and Coatings Lab (AMCL) Facts:



AMCL is celebrating more than 60 years of contributing to the nation's space program.

The AMCL was founded in 1961 under the Illinois Institute of Technology Research Institute (IITRI) which later became part of Alion Science and Technology. In 2021, HII acquired Alion and the AMCL.

Over the years, engineers, chemists and technicians have developed unique skills for coating applications that comply with strict specifications on delicate flight hardware.

The lab was initially created with an investment from IITRI and subsequently funded by NASA research.

The AMCL is a supplier to numerous government agencies, laboratories and large prime contractors.

HII's coatings have been deployed in various missions, including NASA's Orbiter, the Apollo missions to the moon, and missions to Jupiter (Juno Mission) and Mars (Mars Rover and Mars Orbiter). Their superior temperature durability was also demonstrated in NASA's Parker Solar Probe, the satellite that ventured closest to the sun. Additional AMCL information and product information and specifications can be found at: Advanced Materials and Coatings Laboratory (AMCL) - HII



