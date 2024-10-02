BTM INDUSTRIAL IS HOLDING TWO ONLINE AUCTIONS OF GENERAL MOTORS SURPLUS ASSETS IN OCTOBER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Available items have redeployment potential to help metalworking businesses grow.

MUSKEGON, Mich., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTM Industrial, a leading asset disposition company, is holding two auctions of General Motors (GM) surplus assets in October. The first auction event closes on October 15, 2024, and includes material racking and handling equipment, as well as a selection of testing equipment, at GM's Bedford, Indiana location. The second auction closes the following week on October 23 and features a variety of metalworking machinery and material handling equipment located at the company's Flint, Michigan operations. Both auction events are now live on BTM Industrial's website on the Auctions page at .

"These auctions offer a diverse array of equipment ready to get back to work on metalworking and machine shop floors – both big and small," said BTM Industrial Owner and Founder Doug Watkoski. "This equipment is poised for a second career helping small metalworking businesses grow.'

From cranes and forklifts to machining centers, CMMs, mills, and saws, the auctions feature trusted brands like Fadal, Hyster, Brown & Sharpe, and more.

"Our company is proud to support American manufacturing," said Watkoski. "These types of sales allow start-ups, entrepreneurs, and smaller companies acquire the machines they need, at prices they can afford, to grow our domestic manufacturing base."

About BTM Industrial

BTM Industrial is one of the fastest-growing asset disposition companies in the industry. Headquartered in Muskegon, Michigan, it assists some of the largest companies in the United States with all facets of surplus assets. The company's asset disposition program enables customers to efficiently liquidate unwanted and excess assets while enhancing their value recovery potential. The comprehensive program covers surplus operational machinery and MRO and tooling cribs items, as well as significantly reducing project costs related to scrap CNC machinery and automated lines. Learn more about BTM Industrial at .

Contact:

Brad Warner

Chief Marketing Officer

(248) 961-3071

[email protected]



