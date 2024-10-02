ESR Gaming Network Now Available On Amazon Fire TV Channels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ESR Gaming Network announced today that its English and Spanish 24/7 gaming channels are now available on Fire TV Channels. Beginning September 25, 2024, ESR Gaming Network (English Channel) and ESR eDeportes (Spanish Channel) will be available for U.S. customers using Fire TV devices through Fire TV Channels. Search for“ESR Gaming Network” or“ESR eDeportes” under Gaming Category or ask Alexa.

CEO Wendy Wang says, "Our mission is to bring innovative entertainment to 3.7 billion gamers worldwide, that is why we have been producing the highest quality American standard TV shows around gaming and esports for the past five years. This opportunity is extremely exciting for us because we will be able to bring our exclusive documentaries, podcasts, lifestyle comedy shows, award-nominated game shows, live esports events, and much more to our new viewers. We have so much more in store for the future and are ready to collide the worlds of gaming and television in a way that's never been done before.”

Reality star Avori (Netflix's the Mole) hosts a brand-new season of the award-nominated Esports Time! Battle for the Rose for ESR Gaming Network airing daily until October 14 at 9am/pm EST. It's just one of many featured originals in the October line-up, including the popular Podcast show Next Level Play with Sydney Amanuel & Marcus Jahn (The Leaderboard), the hilarious quiz show Samurai: Street Warrior , as well as a new spooktacular season of Esports Time! Kills, Thrills & Chills - Misfortune of Terror, hosted by an actual Psychic Medium to feel your nights with fearful delight.

About Fire TV Channels

Fire TV Channels is available on all U.S. Fire TV devices - no downloads, sign-ups, or fees required. Simply say "Alexa, play Fire TV Channels" to start browsing the complimentary content. Or you can find Fire TV Channels on your 'Your Apps & Channels' screen and add it to your home screen for quick access.

About ESR Gaming Network

ESR is America's #1 award-nominated Gaming TV Network with three 24/7 live channels in English, Spanish and Portuguese, available in 100+ countries worldwide, offering top-tier gaming and esports entertainment content. By delivering a compelling variety of lifestyle, documentaries, live esports events, tips & tricks, podcasts, game shows and comedy shows, ESR has poised itself as The Channel for Every Generation of Gamer.

ESR covers all top video games including Apex Legends, COD: Warzone, CS:GO, Dota2, FIFAe, Fortnite, Hearthstone, Helldivers 2, Hero of the Storm, LOL, Overwatch, PUBG, Rainbow Six, Rocket League, Smite, StarCraft, Super Smash Bros., Valorant, and WOW.

ESR's programming or live channels are available on Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Prime, Alcom, Digicel, DigitAlb, DNA, du, Elisa, Etisalat, KPN, Magenta, Meo, MTS, MTN, O2, Omantel, Orange, Proximus, Pluto TV, RTM, Samsung TV Plus, SingTel, SKY TV, Sling TV, STC, T-Mobile, TCL, Telefonica, Telia, Tigo, Vodacom, Vodafone, Vizio, XUMO TV, Yettel, and many other leading platforms around the world.

Follow @esr_tv on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. For more information, visit .

