Sonicu Announces Revolutionary Wireless Particle Counter Monitoring Solution For Enhanced Cleanroom Protection

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonicu , a leader in remote wireless monitoring systems, today introduced a particle counter monitoring solution

designed for cleanrooms to improve yields and decrease scrap rates.

The solution leverages a third-party sensor and expertise from partner Acumen

in the cleanroom to apply the SoniCloud application to this challenge for cleanroom operators.

"Our helps cleanrooms with strict compliance requirements by using the Sonicu adapters to pull data from particle counters and transmit that data in real time and historically for compliance reports," said Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonicu.

The particle monitoring solution is wireless and features remote access via the web or mobile app, delivering alerts when a cleanroom is out of specification.

The system can layer data across other Sonicu cleanroom applications, such as room condition monitoring, which includes ambient temperature and humidity monitoring as well as air pressure differential.

"Our new particle counter solution addresses a critical need within the cleanroom industry," Mundell said.

"The ability to capture more compliance data in a single dashboard will deliver significant value to cleanroom operators."

It builds upon Sonicu's vast experience serving hundreds of sensitive environments, from hospital-based compounding pharmacies to research facilities in some of the nation's leading universities and laboratories.

The particle monitoring system is capable of monitoring 0.3μm - 25.0μm particles with a flow rate of 0.1CFM (2.83 LPM) with its internal pump.



There is an option for monitoring 0.5μm - 25μm particles with a flow rate of 1.0CFM (28.3 LPM) with an external vacuum system.

The wireless solution offers faster and more affordable deployment and a cleaner, safer cleanroom environment, Mundell said.

Sonicu's current suite of monitoring solutions is an industry leader with its simple and affordable hardware coupled with SoniCloud, the intuitive software that allows researchers, pharmacists, facility managers and compliance professionals to access alerts and reports from anywhere with a connected device.

Acumen, a North American leader in technology solutions for the cleanroom industry, will be assisting Sonicu in introducing the cleanroom particle counter to the market.

"We're excited for this opportunity as we know the market is hungry for a wireless solution as well as user-friendly software like SoniCloud," said Darik Nelson, President, Acumen Technology.

"This particle counter technology will deliver improved performance for our customers."

Contact: Bryan Mitchell, [email protected]

