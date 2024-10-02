Imagine Celebrates 15 Years With Rebrand Reflecting Global Growth And Expanded Capabilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Imagine Creates Engaging Visitor Experiences that Entertain, Educate and Inspire

Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine, formerly known as Imagine Exhibitions, proudly announces a significant rebrand as part of its 15th anniversary celebration. This milestone marks the evolution of the company from a modest provider to a global leader in the museum and attractions industry. The new brand identity reflects Imagine's expanded scope of services, its global reach, and its enduring commitment to creativity and innovation.

Founded in 2009 by CEO Tom Zaller, Imagine has grown from a small team of exhibition specialists into a comprehensive service provider with over 125 corporate employees and more than 150 site staff worldwide. The company's offerings now span a wide range of services, including master planning, design, production, retail design, merchandise development, operations, and marketing, positioning it as a one-stop solution for both internal projects and external clients.

Why the Rebrand?

As the company evolved beyond traveling exhibitions, expanding into new markets and service areas, the name Imagine Exhibitions no longer fully captured its capabilities. Today, Imagine operates across four main divisions:



Studio : Handling expert planning, innovative design, and production to transform visionary concepts into reality.

Exhibitions : Leading the global market with museum-quality, turnkey traveling exhibitions with over 40 unique exhibitions traveling worldwide.

Operations : Offering seamless management of experiences, including retail and food & beverage planning, operational consulting, and more. Retail : Specializing in the design and development of retail environments and bespoke merchandise for exhibitions and attractions.

To reflect this growth and transformation, Imagine has unveiled a fresh brand identity along with a redesigned website, which can be visited at The new site offers enhanced navigation, a showcase of their latest projects, and valuable resources for partners and clients, all designed to improve the user experience.

“This rebrand is more than just a new logo-it's a reflection of who we've become over the last 15 years,” said Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine. “Our name now reflects the full spectrum of possibilities around the services we provide and our commitment to leading the industry in innovation, creativity, and customer satisfaction.”

Target Audiences and Key Offerings

Imagine's rebranding speaks to a diverse array of partners and stakeholders, from developers and museum representatives to brands and intellectual property holders:



Developers and Attractions : Imagine's full-service approach-from concept through execution-ensures that projects are completed efficiently, maximizing operational success and revenue potential.

Museums and Science Centers : Imagine's expertise in both traveling and permanent installations allows institutions to refresh their offerings with content-rich, immersive experiences.

Studios and IP Holders : Imagine has a proven track record of transforming popular IPs such as Angry Birds, Harry Potter, and Jurassic World into successful, interactive exhibitions. Industry Vendors : With its broad range of projects, Imagine offers numerous opportunities for collaboration, bringing together specialized skills to create world-class experiences.

Unique Approach

Imagine's distinctive perspective as both creator and operator of its exhibitions sets it apart from traditional firms. Imagine not only produces experiences but also invests in them, giving Imagine a unique insight into project management that prioritizes efficiency, profitability, and long-term success.

“What sets us apart is that we sell tickets for a living,” said Zaller. “This owner's perspective ensures that every project we touch is designed to meet the client's needs while also generating meaningful attendance and revenue.”

A Legacy of Success and Innovation

Key projects like Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, and Jurassic World: The Exhibition have cemented Imagine's status as an industry leader. The company also owns and operates permanent attractions in Las Vegas, including Discovering King Tut's Tomb, Real Bodies and The Cabinet and The Lock, award winning bar, lounge and speakeasy. Imagine's growth has been fueled by a dynamic leadership team, including COO Debbie Donohue, Senior VP of Retail Bill Pinkston, and Senior VP of Business Development Shawn McCoy, among others. Their combined expertise has helped Imagine expand its portfolio and attract high-profile partners around the world.

Looking to the Future

As Imagine moves into its next chapter, the company is focused on continuing to lead the museum and attractions industry with innovative solutions, world-class service, and a dedication to excellence.

About Imagine

Imagine is a global leader in creating immersive exhibitions and experiences for museums, attractions, and brands. From master planning and design to operations and marketing, Imagine delivers turnkey solutions that captivate audiences worldwide. With over 40 exhibitions touring globally, Imagine continues to shape the future of the museum and attractions industry.

# # #

For media inquiries, please contact:

Laurie B Squire

Vice President of Marketing & Communications

...

CONTACT: Laurie Squire Imagine ...