Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $34.78 billion in 2023 to $37.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental concerns, precision medicine demand, one health approach, consumer awareness, companion animal healthcare growth.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $50.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to antibiotic resistance mitigation, regulatory requirements, global health events impact, rising pet ownership.

Growth Driver Of The Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

An increase in pet ownership increases the focus on animal welfare and animal health which is expected to propel the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market going forward. Pet ownership refers to the act of having and caring for a domesticated animal as a companion or member of the family. Individuals who own pets, often referred to as pet owners, take on the responsibility of providing for the well-being, health, and happiness of their animals. In the context of pet ownership, veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing plays a crucial role in ensuring the health and well-being of companion animals. Pet owners, as responsible caregivers, often seek veterinary assistance when their pets exhibit signs of illness or infection. By incorporating veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing into pet healthcare practices, pet owners contribute to the overall well-being of their animal companions and actively participate in the responsible stewardship of antimicrobial medications.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Growth?

Key players in the market include BioMérieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bioguard Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, Condalab SA, FASTinov SA, Hardy Diagnostics Co., HiMedia Laboratories, Liofilchem Srl, Mast Group Ltd., Neogen Corporation, SSI Diagnostica A/S, Synbiosis, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., Alifax S.r.l., Biogal Galed Labs Ltd., Cepheid Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Eurofins Scientific SE, GenMark Diagnostics Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Luminex Corporation, Merck Co. & KGaA, Microbiologics Inc., Nanosphere Inc., QIAGEN N.V., R-Biopharm AG, T2 Biosystems Inc., Vetoquinol S.A., Virbac Inc., Zoetis Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size?

Major companies operating in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market are launching innovative products such as a rapid test to sustain their position in the market. A rapid test, also known as a rapid diagnostic test (RDT) or rapid assay, is a diagnostic procedure designed to provide quick results within a short period.

How Is The Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Disks And Plates, Culture Media, Accessories And Consumables, Automated AST (Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test) Instruments

2) By Animal Type: Livestock Animals, Companion Animals

3) By End-Use: Veterinary Reference Lab, Veterinary Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Definition

Veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing refers to a critical tool for the veterinarian in choosing the best drug to treat bacterial infections in animals. Veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing is used to provide a treatment history, including any previously used specific antibiotics as well as any clinical background that might have an impact on the patient's typical bacterial flora.

Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size, veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market drivers and trends and veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

