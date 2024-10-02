Expanded Partnership Between Pearson And Degreed Helps Organizations Identify, Develop And Validate Future Skills For Business Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong company, and Degreed are expanding their partnership to help organizations future-proof their talent in the AI era. Together, they will enable enterprises and employees to adapt their workforce skills among evolving technologies and dynamics, ensuring long-term business resilience.

The Degreed Skills dashboard will integrate Faethm by Pearson data sets, offering real-time insights into the most relevant skills across industries.

With this new capability, Degreed customers can compare their workforce's skills to industry benchmarks, identify gaps, and prioritize key areas for upskilling.

This combined solution helps enterprises drive productivity and innovation through focused training programs that align with their strategic goals, ensuring they maintain a competitive edge in an evolving marketplace.

"AI is rapidly transforming the way we work, and in this shifting landscape one thing is clear: the future belongs to those who are prepared," said Vishaal Gupta, President of Pearson's Workforce Skills division. "Pearson's partnership with Degreed helps customers identify, develop, and validate their employees' skills to keep up with changing workforce needs, so they're always equipped with the most relevant expertise, today and tomorrow."

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Pearson to embed Faethm into the core Degreed platform. Every one of our clients is challenged to keep up with the pace of change. This new integration will provide L&D professionals with actionable, up-to-date insight into demand for workforce skills so they can deliver more personalized learning to their teams," said Max Wessel, co-CEO of Degreed. "This builds upon Degreed's innovations in skills, automation, and AI.

Today, clients don't need to choose between scaling learning programs to reach more employees and personalizing those programs so they can drive workforce outcomes with pinpoint precision. They can have both."

Today's announcement is part of Pearson's ongoing strategic commitment to the enterprise and workforce skills market. It builds on the existing partnership between Degreed and Pearson, which recognizes key achievements and validates high-value skills through Pearson's digital credential platform, Credly.

These credentials are awarded based on the completion of learning pathways within Degreed's platform, which may include assessment results, course completions and other predefined criteria.

Credly and Faethm are part of Pearson's Workforce Skills

division, which is focused on preparing individuals and organizations for the future of work. Pearson's enterprise focused businesses help people build high demand skills and provide organizations with solutions for strategic workforce planning, digital credentialling, role assessments, and GED education.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.

About Degreed

Degreed is the enterprise learning company, offering the world's leading experience platform to drive skill driven development. Degreed enables organizations to collect, understand, and build skills to develop a workforce that's ready for anything. To learn more about Degreed, visit



