FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, best known as "The Love Boat" and the famous oceangoing setting for romance and adventure, is adding a new kind of love potion as the newest home for

Pantalones Organic Tequila - the really good, really clean, award-winning, non-pretentious tequila created by Camila and Matthew McConaughey.

Pantalones Organic Tequila Co-Founded by Camila and Matthew McConaughey is Joining the“Love Line Premium Liquors” Collection from Princess Cruises

Pantalones Organic Tequila is now featured within the cruise line's "Love Line Premium Liquors" collection, an exclusive line of wine and spirits created and curated by Princess celebrity creative partners to bring the unique and indulgent experiences to the most iconic brand in cruising. Pantalones Organic Tequila is 100% premium organic tequila and 0% pretentiousness that is smooth, flavorful, and great for sipping, shooting or mixing up in a favorite Fancy Pants cocktail.

Three expressions of Pantalones Organic Tequila are now available at bars on ships throughout the fleet including Blanco, Reposado and Añejo, and included in the beverage options available within Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages.

And for those who can't quite make it to the nearest bar or lounge, a mobile Pantalones Organic Margarita Cart will stroll the decks serving up unique offerings and kitschy-named cocktails. Guests can even use Princess' exclusive OceanNow service delivery to summon the Pantalones Organic Margarita Cart to their location for a completely personalized mixing experience anywhere on the ship.

"Matthew and Camila personify the timeless "Love Boat" story, first meeting over margaritas and igniting a life partnership of romance, fun, family and experiences," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "Their attitude, energy and passion for delivering a story-based spirit with a light-hearted approach to enjoying life pairs perfectly with our onboard vibe of relaxation, adventure, love and world-class dining, drinks and entertainment."



Fresh and enjoyable cocktails crafted in partnership with the Pantalones Team and Princess Mixologist Rob Floyd, include:



Pants on Fire – Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Campari, Smoked Paprika Agave, garnished with a salt rim and Green Tabasco

Sea Legs – Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila, Luxardo, Fresh Lime Juice, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Agave, topped with soda water

Hot Pants – Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila, Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice, Jalapeño Slices, Agave Nectar

Fancy Pants Paloma – Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila, Betty Buzz Grapefruit, Line Juice 24K Gold Margarita – A Princess favorite, now made with Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, Grand Marnier, Margarita Mix, garnished with salted rim

The brand's signature "pants-free" attitude, which challenges the seriousness often associated with premium spirits, is showcased in a series of exclusive video spots that capture the lively spirit of both Pantalones and Princess.

These videos will debut onboard bringing a fresh new twist to the Princess cruise experience.

The McConaughey's Pantalones Organic Tequila joins the impressive lineup of renowned celebrities in the "Love Line Premium Liquors" collection including Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber; Voli 305 Vodka by Pitbull; Melarosa Sauvignon Blanc, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon by Jason Aldean; and Love Prosecco by Artist Romero Britto.

Camila Alves McConaughey is an

entrepreneur, NYT best-selling Author and founder of Women of Today. Actor and Producer Matthew McConaughey is known for his award-winning performances as well as his off-screen philanthropic work.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting .

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South

Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England,

Antarctica,

and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL;

NYSE: CUK ).

