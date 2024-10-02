Solera’S Bill Brower Honored With 2024 Propertycasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera , the leading global provider of SaaS solutions to the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, today announced Bill Brower, Senior Vice President of Relations and Claims Solutions at Solera, has been named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Class of 2024 in the Claims Innovation category.

This recognition celebrates innovation in the property and casualty insurance industry. The program spotlights top professionals, teams, organizations, programs, practices and products within the sector that strive to modernize and humanize the business. The 2024 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service and excellence.

Brower, a highly regarded leader in the insurance property and casualty and automotive industry, has over three decades of experience overseeing claims teams for renowned companies including LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Nationwide Insurance and now Solera. He's being recognized, for the second consecutive year, for his dedication to forward-thinking claims innovation, using artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies to pave the path toward a more efficient and sustainable future for the industry and Solera's customers.

“My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams and individuals as part of the annual PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries recognition program,” says Editor in Chief, Elana Ashanti Jefferson.“This year's honorees pay homage to the industry's mission to make insureds whole after a major loss while adapting to challenging business conditions created by historic storms, inflation and litigation trends.”

Brower embodies Solera's AI-driven and customer-centric mindset, helping propel the industry forward as it undergoes immense changes. As insurers try to navigate stringent sustainability regulations and growing customer expectations around more environmental responsibility, Brower's ongoing approach to modernizing claims are moving insurers and customers alike toward their sustainability goals.

“It's an honor to be recognized alongside the leaders' revolutionizing claims and the broader P&C industry,” said Bower.“AI's capabilities extend far beyond a competitive edge; insurers can optimize efficiencies and costs while powering their customers to achieve their goals in today's shifting landscape. I'm proud to have the privilege of steering the industry toward a more sustainable and forward-thinking future with AI-powered solutions like Solera's Intelligent Triage and Sustainable Estimatics.”

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera's comprehensive SaaS solutions are driven by advanced AI, industry-leading proprietary datasets, and ongoing innovation. Solera's AI-powered solutions are key to managing critical workflows, including claims processing, vehicle diagnostics, parts management, dealer management, and commercial fleet management. Solera serves over 280,000 global customers and partners in 120+ countries.

