SPI Software Welcomes Farzin Zaker As Vice President Engineering

Farzin Zaker, VP Engineering SPI Software

Respected for expertise in aligning with business goals

Kingsway Services (NYSE:KFS)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SPI Software, a global leader in the development of software and solutions for the timeshare industry, has recently announced the appointment of Farzin Zaker to Vice President of Engineering. Farzin will be instrumental in driving innovation, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering exceptional value to SPI's global clients.

Zaker joins SPI with more than 22 years of experience in software development, including 15 years of leadership in managing and scaling high-performing engineering teams. His strategic visionary skills –combined with his ability to align technology initiatives with business goals – has made him a highly respected leader in the software industry.

"We are proud to welcome Farzin to the SPI Software team," said Drew Richard, President of SPI Software. "His deep understanding of the software development landscape, combined with his passion for innovation, will be invaluable as we continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients. Farzin's leadership will strengthen our position as the prominent provider of software and technology solutions to the vacation ownership industry."

Farzin most recently served as Vice President of Engineering at IgniteTech, where he managed a broad portfolio of software products, while streamlining operations for improved efficiency and customer satisfaction. He has a proven track record of driving innovation through AI/ML solutions and building high-performing engineering teams. His ability to mentor and develop top talent has been instrumental in creating a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.

"I am excited to join SPI Software and contribute to the company's continued growth and success," said Farzin Zaker. "SPI's commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value to their clients aligns perfectly with my career goals. I look forward to working with the talented team at SPI to develop innovative software solutions that address the evolving needs of the timeshare industry."

Farzin holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from York University of Toronto, Canada, and both a Bachelor and Master of Science in Software Engineering from Shahid Beheshti University of Tehran, Iran. His passion for leveraging technology, fostering talent, and driving strategic innovation will be an important asset to SPI Software as the company continues to expand its offerings and strengthen its leadership position in the market.

About SPI Software
SPI Software is the leading developer of innovative software solutions to the global market of timeshare, fractional, travel clubs, RV campgrounds, and shared-use vacation products. Their corporate commitment of continuous development has led them to create the most advanced vacation ownership-focused technology in the world.

