Cameroon FA Disappointed As FIFA Bans Samuel Eto'o From National Team Matches For Six Months

(MENAFN- IANS) Yaounde (Cameroon), Oct 2 (IANS) Cameroon Federation (FECAFOOT) has expressed its disappointment after banned FECAFOOT president, Samuel Eto'o, from attending national team matches for six months.

The world football governing body had on Monday sanctioned the former star after he was found guilty of "offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play and misconduct of players and officials" during the U-20 Women's Round-of-16 match between Brazil and Cameroon, held in Colombia earlier in September this year, reports Xinhua.

Eto'o, who has served as FECAFOOT president since 2021, is prohibited from attending men's and women's matches involving FECAFOOT teams across all categories and age groups, according to the FIFA decision.

"FECAFOOT is surprised and disappointed by this unfortunate decision, which appears to be based on a misinterpretation of the actions of its president," FECAFOOT said in a statement released late on Tuesday evening.

The statement said that Eto'o was present at the stadium during the match and "respectfully brought to the attention of the officials" refereeing errors that were "obvious" and noticed during the game.

"As FECAFOOT president, Mr. Eto'o Fils Samuel is entitled to use legal means at his disposal to ensure that justice is done," FECAFOOT said and stressed that the decision "will not prevent him from carrying out his duties as the head of FECAFOOT".