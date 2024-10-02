Netanyahu: Iran "made a big mistake" with missile attack

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime stated that Iran “made a big mistake” by launching a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday night, while asserting that the attack was largely intercepted.



Israeli authorities reported that Iran fired 181 rockets, causing “isolated” impacts in central and southern Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) noted that most of the projectiles were intercepted by air defenses. Two Israelis were by falling shrapnel, and a Palestinian man was killed by a missile fragment in the West Bank.



Conversely, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that 80-90% of the missiles hit their intended targets, including the Tel Nof air base near Tel Aviv, and allegedly destroyed several Israeli F-35 fighter jets at the Nevatim air base. The IRGC also stated that some of the missiles used in the attack were hypersonic.



During a security cabinet meeting, Netanyahu emphasized, “Iran made a big mistake tonight – and it will pay for it.” He issued a warning to those in Iran who do not recognize Israel's resolve to defend itself and retaliate against its enemies.



Expressing gratitude for U.S. support, Netanyahu called on the “forces of light in the world” to “stand by Israel” and unite.



