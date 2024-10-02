Compass Diversified-Backed Altor Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Lifoam Industries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) today announced that its subsidiary, Altor Solutions (“Altor”), a leading designer and of custom protective and cold-chain packaging solutions for the industrial and life sciences markets, completed its previously announced of Lifoam Industries, LLC (“Lifoam”), pursuant to the agreement entered into on August 15, 2024.



The acquisition was completed for an enterprise value of $137 million (excluding working capital and certain other adjustments).

Founded in 1954, Lifoam is a leading manufacturer of temperature-controlled packaging products such as thermal shippers and refrigerant gel packs for the healthcare, commercial and retail industries. Lifoam is a carve-out of the material sciences company Jadex Inc.

“The addition of Lifoam will bring valuable new infrastructure and specialized expertise to Altor, specifically through the enhancement of our market reach and advancements in our cold-chain technology,” said Terry Moody, CEO of Altor.“We look forward to the combined success of Altor and Lifoam as we drive growth together.”

“We are pleased to announce the closing of Altor's acquisition of Lifoam, and we welcome them to the CODI team,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified.“This acquisition represents a significant advancement in Altor's long-term strategy, enhancing their capabilities and expanding their ability to serve both existing and new customers.”

About Altor Solutions

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Altor Solutions is an innovative, engineering-focused company dedicated to designing and manufacturing top-quality industrial protective packaging products and cold-chain packaging solutions and services for the life sciences and perishable goods sectors. Established in 1957, Altor Solutions offers a diverse range of materials, including traditional plastics and sustainable, plant-based options. The company operates 16 advanced facilities across North America, specializing in the production and assembly of essential components for protective packaging, OEM parts, and temperature-controlled containers. For more information, please visit

About Lifoam

Lifoam Industries, LLC is a leading manufacturer of thermally controlled packaging solutions. Founded in 1954, Lifoam operates seven state-of-the-art manufacturing, warehousing and distribution facilities across the United States, specializing in the production of EPS coolers, refrigerant gels, and innovative packaging solutions tailored for healthcare/pharmaceutical, seafood/commercial, and retail end markets. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Lifoam is at the forefront of developing environmentally-friendly packaging alternatives. For more information, please visit

About Compass Diversified

Since its IPO in 2006, CODI has consistently executed its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the industrial, branded consumer and healthcare sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements with regard to the expectations related to the future performance of Lifoam, Altor and CODI. Words such as "believes," "expects,"“will,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“continue,” "projects,"“potential,”“assuming,” and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions, some of which are not currently known to CODI. In addition to factors previously disclosed in CODI's reports filed with the SEC, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements: difficulties and delays in integrating Lifoam's business or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; business disruption following the closing of the transaction; changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI's operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters, social, civil and political unrest or the COVID-19 pandemic; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in CODI's publicly disseminated documents and filings. Further information regarding CODI and factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein can be found in CODI's annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

