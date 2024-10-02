Ladybug Surpasses $6 Million In Revenue For First Half Of Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULSA, Okla., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ladybug Resource Group, (OTC PINK: LBRG), also known as Ladybug NutraTech, reported revenues of $6.0 million USD for the six months ending June 30, 2024, reflecting an impressive increase of approximately $2.8 million USD compared to total revenues generated in 2023.



Ladybug Resource Group's strategic initiatives for 2024, operating under the brand name Ladybug NutraTech, include the of profitable websites, expansion of product lines, and growth of the customer base. These initiatives are clearly reflected in the Company's Q1 and Q2 revenue results. The development and optimization of e-commerce platforms have driven significant revenue growth, resulting in an approximately 84% increase compared to total revenues in 2023. This consistent upward trend highlights Ladybug Resource Group's robust market position and growth potential, setting the stage for ongoing success in the nutraceutical industry.

Tamara Maxfield, a key figure in the Company, shared her excitement about the platform's recent advancements. She emphasized the positive trajectory of the company's growth, stating, "Our company is heading in the right direction. We are committed to pursuing our growth objectives while maintaining a prudent approach to risk management. Our primary focus remains on ensuring the company's long-term sustainability and delivering substantial value to our shareholders." Tamara's comments reflect a balanced and forward-thinking strategy, underlining the company's dedication to steady growth, cautious decision-making, and a deep commitment to its investors' interests.

The ongoing development of the Company's proprietary AI platform, NutraBuddy, has yielded impressive results, with significant progress continuing during the Alpha testing phase. Ladybug's digital strategy is centered on providing users with an intelligent and highly responsive system powered by a unique interface and a sophisticated Large Language Model (LLM). This cutting-edge platform is designed to deliver tailored health and wellness recommendations, offering everything from personalized fitness tips to specific guidance on managing individual health concerns. As NutraBuddy evolves, it promises to revolutionize how users approach their well-being, integrating advanced AI capabilities to create a truly customized experience. The platform's ability to adapt to user needs and preferences sets it apart in the industry, positioning Ladybug at the forefront of digital health innovation. With continued development, NutraBuddy is poised to become an essential tool for anyone seeking to optimize their health and wellness journey.

About Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group Inc., operating under the brand name Ladybug NutraTech, leads the health and wellness e-commerce sector with innovative strategies, diverse product offerings, and a commitment to customer and shareholder satisfaction.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives, or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "may," "could," "would," "will," or "plan." Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur within the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.