Iran launches dam of missiles at Israel

(MENAFN) In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Iran has executed a large-scale ballistic missile attack on Israel, with the Islamic Guard Corps (IRGC) asserting that it has launched “dozens” of missiles targeting military installations across the nation. This offensive is reportedly a direct response to the recent assassinations of key figures in the region, notably Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, who was killed in Tehran in July, and Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, who was killed in an Israeli last week.



The IRGC issued a stern warning to Israel, indicating that any retaliatory measures would be met with a “crushing response.”



On Tuesday evening, many of the missiles successfully penetrated Israel's air defense systems, as evidenced by multiple videos circulating online. While some footage appears to show interceptions of incoming projectiles, the sheer scale of the assault allowed numerous missiles to evade defenses, resulting in significant hits across various locations.



Reports indicate that at least one missile struck an offshore gas platform near Ashkelon, igniting flames that were visible from considerable distances in the surrounding area, according to unverified video evidence.



In response to the barrage, Israel activated its ground defenses and scrambled 25 F-15 fighter jets to counter the attack. However, much of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) aerial fleet remains engaged in operations in northern Israel, where they have been conducting bombing campaigns against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.



This latest development marks a significant turning point in the ongoing conflict, raising concerns about further escalations and the potential for broader regional instability.

