USAID Administrator Samantha Power Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power has arrived in Kyiv for the third time since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Thrilled to welcome USAID Administrator Samantha Power for her third visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale, unprovoked war," Brink wrote.

Power last visited Kyiv in July 2023.

Photo: Bridget Brink / Facebook