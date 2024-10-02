USAID Administrator Samantha Power Arrives In Kyiv
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power has arrived in Kyiv for the third time since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion.
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.
"Thrilled to welcome USAID Administrator Samantha Power for her third visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale, unprovoked war," Brink wrote.
Power last visited Kyiv in July 2023.
Photo: Bridget Brink / Facebook
