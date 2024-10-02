Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Meets With His Kazakh Counterpart
Today, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Kamran Aliyev, met with a delegation led by the Prosecutor General
of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Timur Tashimbayev,
Azernews reports.
Kamran Aliyev stated that the historical, cultural, and
religious commonalities between the Azerbaijani and Kazakh peoples
form the foundation of relations between the two countries, and the
traditional friendship and brotherhood between the nations are
rooted in centuries of history.
It was noted that the close relations between the heads of state
significantly contribute to the development and strengthening of
bilateral cooperation.
The construction of the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center
in the liberated city of Fuzuli by the government of Kazakhstan was
highlighted as another symbol of the friendship, brotherhood, and
mutual support between the countries and peoples.
The Prosecutor General emphasized that, as in other areas,
cooperation between the prosecution and law enforcement bodies of
the two countries is at a high level, expressing confidence that
legal relations will continue to be successfully maintained in the
future.
Kamran Aliyev underscored the historical significance of holding
the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change in Azerbaijan. He informed
the guests that the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, in
cooperation with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), will
organize a high-level plenary session titled "Mobilizing Law
Enforcement for Enhanced Climate Action" on November 15 during
COP29 and presented an invitation to the guests.
Timur Tashimbayev expressed his gratitude for the warm reception
and highly appreciated the existing relations between the
prosecution bodies of the two countries.
The delegation's official visit to Azerbaijan continues.
