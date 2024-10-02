Ready. Set. Uber Safari!

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) October 02, 2024: Uber is launching a once-in-a-lifetime experience for its customers in Cape Town, South Africa. The latest experience in Uber’s ‘Go Anywhere’ series of limited-edition travel products, Uber Safari is a wildlife adventure offering travelers and locals alike effortless access to one of Africa’s most iconic experiences.



Available exclusively in the Uber app from October 4 - January 25, Uber Safari is the perfect day trip for people in Cape Town looking to see the big five (lions, elephants, buffalos, cheetahs, and rhinos). In partnership with Aquila Private Game Reserve, one of South Africa's most popular wildlife conservancies, riders will have the chance to book an affordable, luxurious and seamless safari.



"We’ve designed our ‘Go Anywhere’ series to help our customers book bucket list adventures with the Uber convenience they know and love,” said Frans Hiemstra, Regional General Manager of Uber in the Middle East and Africa. “With Uber Safari - one of our most wild offerings to date - our Reserve technology makes it easier than ever to unlock an epic South African travel experience.”



The day trip includes a pickup in Cape Town in an Uber Safari-branded vehicle, so riders can sit back and relax as they head out of the bustle of the city. Upon arrival at Aquila, guests will enjoy a welcome toast and lunch before boarding a traditional safari vehicle with experienced game rangers and field guides. During the game drive, guides will ensure guests have the best opportunity to see the big five. After the adventure, riders will have access to Aquila’s picturesque grounds before heading back to Cape Town.



"We're excited to partner with Uber to extend our bucket list wildlife experiences to their customers,” said Johan van Schalkwyk, Commercial Officer of Aquila Collection. “Uber Safari allows folks to book and enjoy an unforgettable day at Aquila, where they’ll get to experience the Big 5 in an easy and luxurious way. It’s the perfect combination of modern convenience and natural beauty, all while supporting wildlife conservation efforts that are vital to preserving South Africa’s biodiversity."



Aquila Private Game Reserve has a longstanding commitment to conservation and sustainable tourism. Every booking through Uber contributes to conservation efforts that help protect endangered species and ensure the preservation of South Africa’s rich biodiversity. Travelers can enjoy Uber Safari knowing they are part of a broader mission to safeguard the country’s wildlife and natural habitats.



Reservations for the season will become available in the Uber app on October 2, and will be bookable 24 hours to 90 days in advance. Uber Safari will run on Fridays and Saturdays until January 25, cost a $200 flat fee, and can accommodate up to four guests.







MENAFN02102024005178011710ID1108738132