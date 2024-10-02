(MENAFN) With advancements in technology becoming more accessible, the longstanding strategy of the Israeli occupation, which has relied on misinformation and deception for decades, is increasingly proving ineffective—especially in Western nations. This trend has been recognized by Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, who has issued a document acknowledging the failures of this strategy.



The document details the shortcomings of Israel's propaganda apparatus in conveying its narrative concerning the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. Since the beginning of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" conflict, the Palestinian narrative has gained significant traction in global discourse, underscoring the deficiencies within Israel's information strategy. A report from the Shomrim website indicates that the damage to Israel's media credibility is considerable and worsening day by day.



A year into the conflict that was ignited by Hamas's unexpected attack on settlements near the Gaza border, Israel's information system continues to face challenges. The report highlights several critical issues: there is an absence of a clear leader within the propaganda team, contracts with public relations experts, analysts, and English-speaking representatives are poorly structured, and there is a lack of a cohesive message that accurately reflects the policies and actions of the Israeli government. Furthermore, there is no systematic oversight in formulating a unified information strategy that effectively communicates Israel's viewpoint to both domestic and international audiences.



As the conflict persists, the failures of the occupation's propaganda efforts have manifested in new forms, including ongoing harassment of journalists and media outlets operating in Palestine, Jerusalem, and Gaza. This aggressive approach aims to silence coverage of the human rights violations committed by Israeli forces in Gaza. Research conducted by Dr. Afnan Kanaana, titled "Journalists in the Crosshairs" and published by "I'lam - Arab Center for Media Freedoms, Development and Research" in Nazareth, explores these challenges faced by media professionals in the area.



In conclusion, the Israeli government's difficulty in controlling the narrative surrounding its military operations reflects a broader failure in its media strategy, indicating an urgent need for reform and adaptation in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

