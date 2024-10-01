Fox Sports & Tom Rinaldi Presents: Sacred Acre - Original Scoring & Editing By Porterhouse Media

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PorterHouse Media

PorterHouse Media, FOX Sports and Blue Duck produced a 6-part documentary series profiling the heroic life and tragic death of Coach Ed Thomas

- Tom Rinaldi - FOX SportsHOLYOKE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PorterHouse Media, in collaboration with Fox Sports, Blue Duck Media and acclaimed sports journalist Tom Rinaldi, is proud to announce the launch of Season 2 of the critically acclaimed podcast series, Tom Rinaldi Presents:. This gripping 6-part audio documentary, 'Sacred Acre', delves into the life, legacy, and tragic death of Ed Thomas, a legendary high school football coach from Parkersburg, Iowa.The series, produced by Blue Duck Media, PorterHouse Media and in partnership with Rinaldi and Fox Sports, explores Coach Ed Thomas's remarkable impact as a state champion coach, mentor to NFL players, and leader of his community's recovery efforts after a devastating tornado. Tragically, Thomas's life was cut short when he was murdered by a former player. Yet, his legacy lives on, shaped by his steadfast commitment to the values of Faith, Family, Football, and Forgiveness.Listeners will be taken on an emotional journey through the town of Parkersburg, learning how Coach Thomas's influence continues to shape the lives of those in the community, even in the wake of profound loss.Key Details:. Tom Rinaldi Presents: Sacred Acre launches on Thursday, September 19th wherever you get your podcasts. The 6-part audio documentary will be released weekly, with new episodes every Thursday.. This season features in-depth interviews and narratives, capturing the heart of Ed Thomas's story and the lasting impact of his life's work.Tom Rinaldi, known for his heartfelt and poignant storytelling, leads listeners through the highs and lows of Ed Thomas's life, his contributions to high school football, and the aftermath of his tragic death. The series brings the story full circle to present-day Parkersburg, where Coach Thomas's legacy continues to inspire.Quotes:"I'm very thankful to Steve and the team at PorterHouse Media who were instrumental and exceptional partners in helping us produce the FOX Sports podcast,“Sacred Acre.” Their ability to set a specific mood and build an audio experience helped lift the story in ways that captivated our audiences beyond our expectations” - Tom Rinaldi, FOX Sports"For over a decade, whenever I need the best in editing, design and composition, I call Steve and PorterHouse Media. He creates whole worlds with original scoring and design and turns basic linecuts into sonic masterpieces we're amazed to put our name on. He's the secret weapon on projects like Sacred Acre.” - Gabe Goodwin, Blue Duck MediaAbout PorterHouse Media:PorterHouse Media, based in Holyoke, MA, is a media production company led by Steve Porter. Known for delivering compelling and innovative content across multiple platforms, PorterHouse Media partners with leading networks, brands, and creators to produce top-tier audio and visual content.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:Eli WilkieEmail: ...

Tom Rinaldi Presents: Sacred Acre - Trailer

