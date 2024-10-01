Iraq Closes Airspace Amid Iranian Missile Attacks On Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Iraqi of Razzaq Al-Saadawi announced a temporary closure of Iraq's airspace as neighboring Iran fired barrage of missiles towards the Israeli on Tuesday.

All airports across Iraq will be closed to all incoming, outgoing and transiting aircraft for the safety of and civil aviation, the Iraqi News Agency quoted the minister as saying.

The missiles fired by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps towards Israel are believed to have crossed the Iraqi airspace. (end)

