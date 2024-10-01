Iraq Closes Airspace Amid Iranian Missile Attacks On Israel
10/1/2024 7:11:18 PM
BAGHDAD, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Minister of transport Razzaq Al-Saadawi announced a temporary closure of Iraq's airspace as neighboring Iran fired barrage of missiles towards the Israeli Occupation on Tuesday.
All airports across Iraq will be closed to all incoming, outgoing and transiting aircraft for the safety of passengers and civil aviation, the Iraqi News Agency quoted the minister as saying.
The missiles fired by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps towards Israel are believed to have crossed the Iraqi airspace. (end)
