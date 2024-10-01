CN Publishes Winter Plan For 2024-2025

“At CN, we know all too well that the winter brings unique operational challenges. Our Winter Plan reflects learnings and feedback from our railroaders, customers, partners and stakeholders. This collaborative approach allows us to put in place proactive solutions across the as we make the operational shift for winter operations. Having this work done in advance ensures our continued ability to deliver safe and reliable service for our customers, supply chains and the North American economy.”

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN



Highlights of the 2024-2025 Winter Plan:



Leveraging technology: This year, CN is deploying its 4th generation Autonomous Track Inspection Program (ATIP) which uses ground penetrating radar to provide detailed assessments of ballast and subgrade conditions, allowing for prompt repairs.

Enhancing network reliability: In 2024, CN invested over $1 million to overhaul 20 of its air cars, replacing air compressors and other major components to ensure reliability. CN has spent $61.6 million on its air car program since 2009, strategically deploying them during the colder months to reduce the need to shorten trains, improving service reliability and protecting capacity.

Response Readiness: CN maintains a strategic reserve of locomotives in critical corridors to limit delays caused by weather and deploys backup power generators across the network, allowing operations to continue even during localized or widespread power failures. People: Between April 2023 and May 2024, the number of available CN operating employees grew by 9%.

For more information on CN's Winter Plan, please download the complete plan here .

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts :