Kimco Realty® Acquires Waterford Lakes Town Center

– One of Florida's Top Retail Destinations with Nearly 14 Million Annual Visits – JERICHO, New York, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) a trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States, is pleased to announce the of Waterford Lakes Town Center , a 976,000-square-foot signature asset spanning 79 acres in Orlando, Florida for $322 million, including the assumption of a $164 million mortgage. The property, which is approximately 99% occupied, features a high-quality tenant mix that combines lifestyle and entertainment uses with essential goods and services.



Located in Orlando's upscale West University submarket, Waterford Lakes Town Center sits three miles south of the University of Central Florida, which is the largest university by enrollment in Florida with approximately 70,000 students. The shopping center serves an extensive trade area, with an estimated population of over 228,000 and an average household income of $111,000 within a five-mile radius, and situated in one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S. These strong demographics drive 13.6 million annual visits to the center, with several anchors and national tenants ranking among the top traffic generators for their respective chains in Florida according to Placer.ai. Waterford Lakes features Florida's most visited Super Target grocer (shadow), TJ Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Best Buy, Panera Bread, and Bath & Body Works. Recent additions, including Lululemon, Nike, Shake Shack, Warby Parker, Sephora, and Tiger Woods' PopStroke, further underscore the strength of tenant demand. Constructed in 1999, the center presents significant mark-to-market opportunities from below market in-place leases with several original anchor tenants set to expire over the coming years. Additionally, growing demand from high-end shop tenants, who pay significantly higher rents, will allow Kimco to further enhance the merchandising mix and drive long-term rent growth. The acquisition of Waterford Lakes further solidifies Kimco's prominence in the Orlando market, expanding its portfolio, which had an average occupancy rate of 98.2% at the end of the second quarter of 2024, to 18 centers encompassing over four million square feet of gross leasable space. “Waterford Lakes Town Center stands out as one of Florida's most vibrant shopping destinations, bolstered by a robust population, high income levels, and significant daily traffic that drive exceptional retailer sales,” said Ross Cooper, Kimco's President and Chief Investment Officer.“This irreplaceable property aligns perfectly with our acquisition strategy, enhances our high-quality portfolio, and strengthens our position as a premier shopping center owner in the core Orlando market. We are excited to leverage our extensive operating platform and deep tenant relationships to unlock the full growth potential of this dominant shopping center by recapturing below-market leases and further enhancing its already excellent merchandising mix.” With the acquisition of Waterford Lakes, Kimco's total acquisition activity, including structured investments, has surpassed $560 million for the year. Accordingly, the company now anticipates being a net acquirer in 2024 and has increased its assumption for total acquisitions and structured investments while further reducing disposition activity:

2024 Guidance Assumptions (Pro-rata share; dollars in millions) Updated Previous Total acquisitions & structured investments combined:

. Cap rate (blended) $565 to $625

. 8.0% to 8.25% $300 to $350

. 7.0% to 8.0% Dispositions:

. Cap rate (blended) $250 to $300

. 8.25% to 8.50% $300 to $350

. 8.25% to 8.50%



The company will provide a full update to its 2024 guidance and related assumptions when it reports third-quarter earnings on October 31, 2024.

