BOYD GAMING TO REPORT THIRD-QUARTER 2024 RESULTS, HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON OCTOBER 24

(NYSE: BYD )

announced that the call to review the Company's third-quarter 2024 results will take place on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.



The conference call number is (800) 836-8184 . No passcode is required to join the call.

Please call up to 15 minutes in advance to ensure you are connected prior to the start of the call.

The Company will report its results on the same day shortly after 4:00 p.m. Eastern.



The conference call will also be available online at or .



Following the call's completion, a replay will be available by dialing (888) 660-6345 on Thursday, October 24, after the conclusion of the call, and continuing through Thursday, October 31.

The passcode for the replay will be

87460#.

The replay will also be available at .

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD ) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, manager of a tribal casino in northern California, and owner and operator of Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering guests an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable customer service.

Through a long-standing company philosophy called Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd Gaming is committed to advancing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives that positively impact the Company's stakeholders and communities.

For additional Company information and press releases, visit .

