DGCA: Kuwaiti Planes' Routes Change Away From Region's Turmoil

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- All Kuwaiti planes' routes have changed away from the incidents and instability in the region, in line with the measures maintaining the safety and security of airliners, the Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) said on Tuesday.

Some flights will arrive late in Kuwait due to changes in their routes, acting deputy director general for aviation safety and air affairs Abdullah Al-Rajhi said.

All Kuwait's are safe, and unrest is over, in accordance with the measures that ensure the planes' arrivals, in a safe and security manner, to Kuwait or other airports, he added. (end)

aam







MENAFN01102024000071011013ID1108736588