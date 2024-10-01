DGCA: Kuwaiti Planes' Routes Change Away From Region's Turmoil
10/1/2024 3:14:20 PM
KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- All Kuwaiti planes' routes have changed away from the incidents and instability in the region, in line with the measures maintaining the safety and security of airliners, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday.
Some flights will arrive late in Kuwait due to changes in their routes, acting deputy director general for aviation safety and air transport affairs Abdullah Al-Rajhi said.
All Kuwait's planes are safe, and unrest is over, in accordance with the measures that ensure the planes' arrivals, in a safe and security manner, to Kuwait or other airports, he added. (end)
