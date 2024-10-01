Surge In Tariff: Pomegranate Exports To Pakistan Down

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): The export of pomegranates to Pakistan from southern Kandahar province has decreased after the neighboring country increased the tariff on fresh fruits from Afghanistan, officials said on Tuesday.

A few week ago, more than 3,000 tons of pomegranates were exported to India and Pakistan. But Pakistan has increased tariff on fresh fruits from Afghanistan and the move led to deceased export of pomegranates.

Deputy Director of Chamber of Commerce and Eng. Abdul Baqi Bina told Pajhwok Afghan News that in the past years, about 50 trucks carrying pomegranates entered Pakistan every day, with the export reaching hundreds of tons in a day, but now the series has decreased.

“Pakistan has almost doubled tax on Afghanistan's pomegranates and this problem remains, therefore, most pomegranate orchards are not leased by traders and exports are carried out in a very small amount. Because it is not sold abroad at such a price that the merchant will have enough profit in addition to the expenses”: Bina added.

He said they had talked with Pakistani side about the reduction of the tariff, which had accepted only 10,000 rupees per ton.

Pomegranate traders explained in the past, 108,000 rupees were charged as tax on each ton of pomegranate, but now it has increased to 190,000 kaldars.

“This tax is very high for traders who sell the fruit in Pakistan or India, but with high tax the price of pomegranates also surged and they will not be sold at that high price”: Nani Agha, a pomegranate trader and head of the fresh fruit association added.

Meanwhile, a pomegranate gardener said this year's pomegranate harvest is good, but they did not have a proper market due to lack of exports.

Hamdullah, a gardener in Aghandab district explained 4.5kg of pomegranate fetched 30 afghanis, showing several times less than before.

“We have rented the garden against 1,000,000afs, so now a box of pomegranate contains more than nine kilograms that does not sell for more than 60 or 70 afghanis, if the roads are opened, the export will increase and it will be sold for 200 afghanis per kg”

According to the chamber of commerce and industry, 90,000 tons of pomegranate were exported to Pakistan, India and other countries from Kandahar last year.

He said the government was trying to find alternative routes for exports of fresh fruits.

hz/ma

