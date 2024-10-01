Liquefied Gas Firms To Be Relocated From Urban Areas

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Technical Committee of the Economic Commission has announced plans to move all public and private companies involved in liquefied distribution away from urban and densely populated areas.

At a recent regular meeting, the committee discussed several key issues, including the policy for liquefied gas facilities and a draft revenue policy for the sector, said a statement from the prime minister's office.

The committee approved amendments to the construction policy for liquefied gas facilities, which would be forwarded to the Economic Commission for final endorsement.

This policy requires all gas distribution companies to move their storage facilities to locations outside urban centres and comply with established safety and operational standards.

Additionally, the draft revenue policy for the mining sector, proposed by the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, was thoroughly reviewed and approved.

This policy will be sent to the Economic Commission for formal endorsement.

sa