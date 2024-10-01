5100 By Bo Yang Wins Bronze In A' Packaging Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative packaging design for fizzy orange drink recognized for its distinctive blend of ethnic elements and modern aesthetics.

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and recognized design competitions, has announced Bo Yang 's "5100" as the Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious accolade underscores the exceptional creativity, functionality, and visual appeal of the winning design within the highly competitive packaging industry.The Bronze A' Packaging Design Award for "5100" holds significant relevance for the industry and consumers alike. It showcases how innovative packaging design can effectively communicate a product's unique attributes, such as its origin and cultural context, while also providing an engaging and memorable user experience. This recognition highlights the importance of packaging as a powerful tool for brand differentiation and consumer engagement in today's market.Bo Yang's award-winning design for "5100" stands out for its distinctive fusion of ethnic elements and modern visual aesthetics. The packaging features a striking combination of hand-drawn oranges, color blocks, and three colored ribbons symbolizing Xizang prayer flags. These elements, along with the depiction of snow-capped mountains and Xizang script, create a personalized brand image that effectively conveys the product's regional identity and authentic glacier water source from an altitude of 5100 meters.The Bronze A' Packaging Design Award for "5100" serves as an inspiration for Bo Yang and the Beijing Bofly Design team to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design. This recognition reinforces their commitment to creating innovative and culturally relevant designs that resonate with consumers and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry as a whole.5100 was designed by Bo Yang, the founder of Beijing Bofly Design Company and a director of the China Packaging Federation. With over 20 years of experience in design, Bo Yang has won numerous international design awards and has provided excellent design services to many well-known brands both domestically and internationally.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:/ada-winner-design?ID=159760About Bo YangYang Bo, founder of Beijing Bofly Design Company, director of China Packaging Federation, director of Capital Corporate Image Research Association, director of "Packaging and Design" magazine, director of "Art and Design" magazine. His painting works have won numerous awards nationwide and in provinces and cities. In 1997, he resigned from his job and went to the south to explore opportunities, starting his career in advertising design. He has worked in Hainan, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, and now resides in Beijing. With over 20 years of experience in design, he has won numerous international design awards. His logo design works that have been officially adopted include Discovery Channel of China Central Television, Water Cube of National Aquatics Center, China Public Security Firefighting, China Petroleum Overseas Engineering Company, World Environment Day of China Environmental Protection Bureau, Xinjiang Beer, Wusu Beer, Dali Beer, and others. His logos and packaging works have been included in the "China Design Yearbook" multiple times. Throughout his journey, he has provided excellent design services to many well-known brands both domestically and internationally.About Beijing Bofly Design Co.,ltd.Bofly Design has been working in the industry for nearly twenty years, enjoying a certain level of reputation in the domestic design community, having served many well-known domestic brands. Our motto is 'Speak through design.'About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding packaging designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, functionality, and professionalism. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning designs are acknowledged for their innovative use of materials, technology, and aesthetics, as well as their potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance user experiences. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of packaging design excellence, highlighting the skill and dedication of designers who create solutions that effectively blend form and function.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging design across various industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. The competition provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their outstanding contributions to the advancement of the packaging industry. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring a fair and objective assessment of each design's merits. By recognizing and celebrating these remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and promote the development of superior products and projects that benefit society and contribute to creating a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

