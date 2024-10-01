AI In Life Science Analytics Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI In Life Science Analytics Global Research 2024-2033: Outlook and Overview

AI In Life Science Analytics Global Market Research 2024-2033: Outlook and Overview

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AI in life science analytics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.97 billion in 2023 to $2.32 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to research and development funding, regulatory changes, drug discovery challenges, healthcare digitization, patient-centric care.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global AI In Life Science Analytics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The AI in life science analytics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to drug repurposing opportunities, real-world evidence adoption, genomics advancements, value-based care models, telemedicine expansion.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global AI In Life Science Analytics Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The AI In Life Science Analytics Market

The increasing adoption of AI is expected to propel the growth of AI in the life science analytics market going forward. Artificial intelligence (AI) is defined as a field that combines datasets and computer sciences to enable problem-solving. It also involves machine learning and deep learning processes, which are frequently mentioned along with artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is used for various purposes in life science analytics, such as drug discovery, clinical trials, medical diagnosis, patient monitoring, and personalized medicine.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The AI In Life Science Analytics Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include Indegene Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Lexalytics Inc., Databricks Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., Sorcero Atomwise Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NuMedii Inc., Enlitic Inc., Apixio Inc., AiCure LLC, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., Accenture, Cognitivescale, CloudMinds, Ayasdi, BioSymetrics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Cyrcadia Health, Freenome, GNS Healthcare, Insilico Medicine, MedWhat, PathAI, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Sophia Genetics, Veracyte Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence AI In Life Science Analytics Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in life sciences analytics market are developing new products to automate insights so professionals can make data-driven decisions better, faster, and smarter.

How Is The Global AI In Life Science Analytics Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Application: Research And Development, Sales And Marketing Support, Supply Chain Analytics, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The AI In Life Science Analytics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

AI In Life Science Analytics Market Definition

Artificial Intelligence in life sciences analytics refers to the technology that is used for the analysis of data and for turning unstructured data into actionable insights and information. It is used in conducting clinical trials, enables new drug discoveries, and diagnoses of diseases more precisely and accurately.

AI In Life Science Analytics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global AI in life science analytics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The AI In Life Science Analytics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AI in life science analytics market size, AI in life science analytics market drivers and trends, AI in life science analytics market major players and AI in life science analytics market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Location Analytics Global Market Report 2024

report/location-analytics-global-market-report

Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Global Market Report 2024

report/business-analytics-enterprise-software-global-market-report

Big Data and Analytics Services Global Market Report 2024

report/big-data-and-analytics-services-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.