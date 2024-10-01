Dental Restorative And Regenerative Material Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Dental Restorative And Regenerative Material Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The dental restorative and regenerative material market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.78 billion in 2023 to $9.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing aging population, growing awareness of dental health, increasing prevalence of dental caries and periodontal disease, rising awareness of dental aesthetics, government initiatives.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Dental Restorative And Regenerative Material Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The dental restorative and regenerative material market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued increase in the prevalence of dental caries and periodontal disease, growing demand for aesthetic dental treatments, increasing geriatric population, continued growth in disposable income, increased government spending on healthcare.

Growth Driver Of The Dental Restorative And Regenerative Material Market

The increasing prevalence of dental diseases is expected to propel the growth of the dental restorative and regenerative material market going forward. Dental diseases including cavities (tooth decay), gum disease (periodontitis), and oral cancer are some of the most prevalent illnesses that affect the oral health. The prevalence of the main oral diseases continues to increase globally with growing urbanization and changes in living conditions. These diseases require dental treatment, propelling demand for dental restorative and regenerative materials.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Dental Restorative And Regenerative Material Market Share?

Key players in the market include 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Coltene Group, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Dmg Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik Gmbh, Gc India Dental Pvt. Ltd., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Kerr Corporation, Kulzer GmbH, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Premier Dental Co., Shofu Dental GmbH, Silmet Dental Ltd., Voco GmbH, Geistlich Pharma AG, BASF SE, CRS Holdings LLC, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc., CAM Bioceramics B.V., Celanese Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., ACE Surgical Supply Co. Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Regeneration Technologies Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., Medtronic PLC, Biotech Dental LLC, Institut Straumann AG, KaVo Kerr Corp., Keystone Dental Inc., Danaher Corporation, GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Dental Restorative And Regenerative Material Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products such as universal composites to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. A universal composite, in the context of dental materials, refers to a type of dental composite resin that is versatile and designed for a wide range of restorative applications in dentistry.

How Is The Global Dental Restorative And Regenerative Material Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Restorative Material, Regenerative Material

2) By Application: Dentist Clinics, Hospitals, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Dental Restorative And Regenerative Material Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Dental Restorative And Regenerative Material Market Definition

Dental restorative and regenerative materials refer to products that are used as a replacement for teeth that have been lost or destroyed due to dental caries or cavities. Dental restorative and regenerative materials are used to treat dental caries or fill tooth cavities.

